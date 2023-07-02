Loved ones, community members honor woman killed at Cedar Park gas station

Loved ones and community members are remembering 24-year-old Akira Ross, who police say was shot and killed at a gas station in Cedar Park.

A memorial and vigil were held at Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Church.

"She was like a rainbow. We want to let that live on forever and ever," her father, Anthony Hill, said.

RELATED: Loved ones remember woman shot, killed at Cedar Park gas station

He says he wants the world to remember her as "a bundle of joy, a light, a person, that you would meet her, you instantly loved her, you fell in love with her. She was a blessing... the smile on her face and the smile she can leave on your face."

He says she loved spending time with her friends and family.

"It's a surreal feeling right now, just losing a child is hard for anybody," he said.

CRIME NEWS

He says when he first found out about what happened, "I couldn't believe it, I thought I was a prank."

23-year-old Bradley Stanford was arrested for her murder. The affidavit says he yelled a homophobic slur before firing three rounds.

"It was definitely hatred, and we just want the world to know, hate crimes won't be tolerated from nobody, from no walks of life, it won't tolerated," Hill said. "We just want him to be blessed and let God touch him and maybe he can change his life."

The church's minister says the memorial is also to remind everyone they're not grieving alone.

"We are not just mourning Akira, but we're in grief that this could happen here, especially it looks like this was a hate crime and that it could happen out here," Rev. Joanna Fontaine Crawford said.

"We need to show love to everybody, show love, forget the hate, and keep God first, and love everyone no matter what," Hill said. "With everybody coming out today, it just gives me comfort."

He says Akira's legacy will always live on.

"We're starting a foundation for Akira, to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else, and if it does, we'll be there fighting with them. #AkiraStrong," he said.