LULAC asks public for help locating suspect who vandalized Vanessa Guillen memorial

The League of the United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is asking the public for help for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person caught on camera defacing a public memorial site in Killeen that was put in place to remember and honor murdered Fort Hood Specialist Vanessa Guillen.

In a Facebook post, LULCA said that the incident happened just hours after what would have been Guillen's 21st birthday.

"I would ask that we focus on reminding the community that the mural is there to bring the community together and bring awareness to sexual assault, sexual harassment and its prevention,” said Analuisa Tapia, LULAC District Director, in the post.

"Our community has already been damaged by the loss of one too many soldiers. We ask that we collectively take care of the mural as we honor our service members who live in that silent combat,” Tapia adds.

Texas LULAC State Director Rodolfo Rosales, Jr. says he and LULAC National Board Member and Vice-President for the Southwest Linda Chavez are monitoring the situation and they "abhor any type of vandalism and destruction of property."

Lawmakers introduced the "I Am Vanessa Guillen Bill" on Capitol Hill in September with support from both Democrats and Republicans. The bill aims to help military members report instances of sexual abuse or harassment without fear of retaliation along the chain of command.

Prior to her disappearance, Guillen told her family that she was being sexually harassed on post but it was never officially reported to Ft. Hood.

Guillen's remains were found two months after she went missing and it was determined that she had been killed by a fellow soldier.

Under the bill named after Guillen and sponsored by Democratic Texas U.S. Representative Sylvia Garcia, it would allow for an independent prosecutor to investigate cases of sexual violence.

Sexual harassment and assault would both be made a crime within the uniform code of military justice.

Currently, cases of sexual harassment are addressed through administrative sanctions.