Plea agreement reached in case of Austin woman accused of killing friend, kidnapping her baby
AUSTIN, Texas - A plea agreement has been reached in the case of an Austin woman accused of killing her friend and kidnapping her baby back in 2019.
Magen Fieramusca, the so-called "close friend" of murdered South Austin mother Heidi Broussard, is charged with capital murder and tampering with a corpse, as well as kidnapping Broussard's daughter Margo Carey.
The 460th District Court says Fieramusca is expected to enter her plea on Jan. 31.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- 'Close friend' of missing Austin mother implicated in her death, kidnapping baby
- Investigation in Harris County believed to be connected to Austin missing mom, baby case
- Community organizes search for missing Austin mother, baby
RELATED: Affidavit reveals new information on disappearance, murder of Heidi Broussard
Authorities say Fieramusca was plotting to kidnap Broussard's baby and pass the child off as her own.
According to Austin police, the two were last seen on Dec. 12, 2019, after Broussard dropped her son off at school. When Broussard's boyfriend discovered Broussard and her daughter missing, he called police and an extensive search throughout Texas began.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Margo Carey reunited with family just in time for Christmas
- Family of missing Austin woman, newborn pleads for safe return
- Boyfriend of missing South Austin woman, baby speaks out
Investigators later found the baby unharmed seven days after she was first reported missing. Broussard's body was found in the trunk of a car outside Fieramusca's home in Houston.
She had been strangled to death, police said.