Marble Falls ISD school resource officer injured after 'accidental' gun discharge

Published  September 22, 2024 12:23am CDT
Marble Falls
MARBLE FALLS, Texas - A school resource officer at Marble Falls ISD is recovering from a leg injury after his gun went off, says the district.

The school district says that just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 20, the officer was injured after his gun discharged while inside the holster. 

MFISD says that the officer was seated near the visitor parking area at Marble Falls High School at the time.

He was transported by helicopter with a non-life-threatening injury to his leg.

The district says the incident was an "accidental discharge".