Rabid fox found in Marble Falls neighborhood

The Brief Rabid fox found in NE Marble Falls neighborhood Officials urging residents to make sure pets are vaccinated, not to set live traps Residents who see wild animals in their yard are urged to call police



Officials say a rabid fox was recently found in a northeast Marble Falls neighborhood.

The fox was found in the 3000 block of Mormon Mill Road near West Oak Ridge Drive.

City animal control officers are encouraging pet owners to make sure their pets are vaccinated against rabies and asking residents not to set any live traps in their yards.

According to the CDC, rabid foxes account for seven percent of all rabies exposures to Americans.

Marble Falls residents who see a wild animal in their yard are urged to call the police.

This isn't the first Central Texas community to have animals test positive for rabies in recent months. In August, Round Rock police issued an alert after several bats tested positive for the deadly virus.