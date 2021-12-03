Maywald family decorates yard to raise money for Make a Wish

Each year, the Maywald family goes all out when it comes to decorating their yard in Southwest Austin for Christmas. However, the extravagant light display isn’t just about spreading holiday cheer.

For the past seven years, Jordan Maywald has transformed his family's property into a three-and-a-half-acre Winter Wonderland for the public to enjoy. Set-up begins in mid-September and lights go on at the end of November.

So far, the 23-year-old Texas A&M senior has collected more than $117,000 in donations for the Make a Wish Foundation and each year, he adds more lights and displays, including this year's 17-foot tall Santa, to attract more visitors and more donations.

Maywald says last year about 15,000 people took in his dazzling light displays. He's hoping 2021 will be an even bigger year generating even more money to grant the wishes of sick children.

Those interested can tour the Maywald family's Christmas light display every night from 6-10 p.m. through December 31 at 10505 Twilight Vista in Austin. There's an area for parking and attendees can walk through the displays and donate to Make a Wish.

