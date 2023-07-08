McDade beats the heat with 75th annual Watermelon Festival

McDade, Texas is beating the summer heat with its annual tradition now in its 75th year.

The annual Watermelon Festival kicked off Saturday morning with a watermelon weigh-in and the festival's second annual Sweatin' Melons 5K.

The festival also features a Grande Parade through downtown, as well as other family friendly activities such as a car show, live music, tournaments, a riding mower rodeo, bingo and more.

MORE TEXAS NEWS

And what is a watermelon festival without an eating contest or a seed spitting contest?

New to the festival this year is a BBQ cook-off, a cornhole tournament and a watermelon fashion show contest.