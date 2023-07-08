McDade beats the heat with 75th annual Watermelon Festival
McDADE, Texas - McDade, Texas is beating the summer heat with its annual tradition now in its 75th year.
The annual Watermelon Festival kicked off Saturday morning with a watermelon weigh-in and the festival's second annual Sweatin' Melons 5K.
The festival also features a Grande Parade through downtown, as well as other family friendly activities such as a car show, live music, tournaments, a riding mower rodeo, bingo and more.
And what is a watermelon festival without an eating contest or a seed spitting contest?
New to the festival this year is a BBQ cook-off, a cornhole tournament and a watermelon fashion show contest.