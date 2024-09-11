Mega Millions $800 million jackpot: 1 winning ticket sold in Texas

The Brief $800 million Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket sold in Texas 7th largest Mega Millions jackpot in history of game



There's someone in Texas who is an $800 million jackpot winner!

Mega Millions says one ticket matched all six numbers in the September 10 drawing (1,2,16,24,66 with the gold Mega ball 6).

The winner can take the full jackpot and get it paid over time or opt for a $404 million cash prize.

Where was the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold?

The ticket was sold at Murphy USA 8848 in Sugar Land, just outside of Houston.

The prize is the seventh-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

It's the 15th Mega Millions jackpot won in Texas, which includes one shared with other states, since Texas joined the game in December 2023.

More than two million other winning tickets were sold across all other prize tiers with four tickets winning $1 million. those tickets were sold in California, Florida, Washington, and New York.

According to the Texas Lottery, 175,128 sold in the Lone Star State won some sort of prize, so check your tickets!