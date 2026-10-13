Midland becomes latest Texas city to end Flock camera contract amid privacy concerns

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The Brief Midland City Council unanimously voted to end its contract for 71 Flock license plate recognition cameras, saving the city $225,500. The decision follows growing privacy concerns and state action, including Gov. Greg Abbott pausing state funding for the technology. Midland joins other Texas cities like Dallas, Wylie, and Pflugerville in dropping the controversial surveillance cameras.



Midland has become the latest city in Texas to get rid of Flock cameras after city council members voted unanimously on Tuesday to end their contract with the company.

What they're saying:

The city council said in a resolution it was "in the public interest" to terminate the contract with Flock. The company has recently been at the center of controversy over its license plate recognition camera service, which is used by many police departments.

71 Flock cameras to be removed

What we know:

There were 71 Flock cameras located throughout Midland as a part of the city’s subscription to the service, according to officials.

The two-year contract began in February 2026, though the city noted that it had the authority to end the agreement at any time, as long as 60 days notice was provided.

City officials said ending the contract now will save $225,500. That money would have been put toward the full second-year payment.

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Backlash over privacy concerns

The backstory:

This comes as other cities and state agencies have been reevaluating the use of license plate reading cameras due to a wave of backlash from citizens concerned about privacy.

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott ordered a pause on state funding for the cameras in September, prompting the Dallas Police Department to remove part of its Flock camera network.

Wylie and Pflugerville are among some of the other cities that have ended their contracts with the company.

The Texas Department of Transportation was also ordered by the governor to stop issuing permits for automatic license plate readers along state roads.

Dig deeper:

The focus on license plate readers has unearthed multiple cases in which police officers across the U.S. have been accused of misusing the data, in some cases to track former romantic partners.

Some law enforcement leaders, however, have argued that the cameras remain an effective crime-fighting tool and should not be taken down.