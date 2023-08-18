Fayetteville man arrested with help from nearby residents

article

A man is in jail in Fayette County after trespassing on a property near Fayetteville and resisting arrest. Officials say residents at the scene assisted law enforcement in their arrest.

In the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 18, a call was received by dispatch in reference to a suspect trespassing on a property near the Fayetteville area.

The caller said that the suspect, 47-year-old Brian Schmitt of Fayetteville, had been looking around their vehicle before going inside a building on the property and coming back out.

A resident with a firearm confronted Schmitt before law enforcement arrived, ordering him on the ground at gun point and detaining him.

CRIME NEWS

Deputy Chase Ceder arrived at the scene and attempted to handcuff Schmitt; the suspect began resisting arrest and a struggle ensued.

Deputy Ceder was assisted in the struggle by two residents of the property; with the citizens' assistance and the arrival of another officer, Schmitt was restrained and taken into custody.

The suspect was arrested for Burglary of a Building and Resisting Arrest, and was transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center where he was released into the custody of jail staff.