More mystery seed packages from China found in Texas

The Brief Mysterious packages of seeds and liquids from China are continuing to arrive in Texans' mailboxes. Texas Ag Commissioner says initial testing has determined some of the seeds are water lilies, an aggressive invasive plant. Mystery seed packets last popped up in the U.S. in mid-2020.



Mysterious packages of seeds and liquids from China continue to pop up in Texas mailboxes, says the Texas Agriculture Commissioner.

What we know:

Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller sent FOX 7 Austin images of seed packages that his agency has recovered so far.

Miller said initial testing has determined some of the seeds are water lilies, an aggressive invasive plant which can quickly cover a small lake or pond.

Some of these unsolicited packages being sent to homes in Texas include a mystery liquid.

Dig deeper:

"Well, it's starting to catch fire a little bit. As the saying goes. We're almost 20 packages that we picked up. These are being dropped, shipped straight from China to the consumer," said Miller.

This seed-delivery mystery is similar to what happened back in 2020, but a little different.

In 2020, the mystery seed packages were sent to distribution companies in the U.S. and then to home addresses.

The new cases, 17 in Texas as of Wednesday, are now more direct because of online buying habits by consumers.

"We think they have ordered from Temu. It's how they got their address. They all seem to have a link that they've ordered something from China, but they didn't order these seeds. They're coming in a completely different shipment," said Miller.

The backstory:

Mystery seed packets from China showed up in 2020, with Miller warning about them being mailed to multiple states and falsely labeled as jewelry or toys. The packages popped up in more than 30 states, including Texas.

Mystery seeds also showed up in Virginia about the same time, with officials saying the packages were sent by mail, possibly with Chinese writing on them. A Georgia resident spoke to FOX 5 Atlanta saying she got a package as well.

Agriculture experts voiced concerns about the seeds, in particular about them being for invasive plant species.

Federal officials, in the seed investigation five years ago, said there was no intentional harm, and no evidence that the senders were trying to damage or disrupt American agriculture. It’s believed those deliveries were part of a scam to increase internet sales.

Big picture view:

Miller did not rule out a more serious motive for the seeds though.

"Some of these packages have an unidentified liquid in them, which is very bothersome. Now, my theory and I hope I hope I’m wrong, is that they may just be testing our biosecurity, seeing what they can get by with, what they can get in," said Miller.

The Trump Administration initially stopped the postal service from delivering these kinds of packages from China. But that order is no longer in place.

The USPS briefly paused accepting inbound packages from China and Hong Kong, but has resumed service effective Feb. 5. USPS said earlier this month that it and Customs and Border Protection were working to implement "an efficient collection mechanism" for the new China tariffs.

What you can do:

State officials are stressing the point that the seeds should not be thrown in the garbage.

"The problem just going into the landfill without destroying the seeds is they may actually sprout and get away from us. We don't need that," said Miller.

The seeds will be destroyed through steam sterilization at no cost to the recipients, according to a statement from Miller. Those who receive a package can contact the Texas Department of Agriculture by calling the TDA toll-free at (800) TELL-TDA.

The Texas Department of Agriculture is working with the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and U.S. Customs.