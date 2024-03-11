Hays County man gets over 400 years in prison for sexually abusing children

article

A San Marcos man was sentenced on Monday to hundreds of years in prison for sexually abusing two children and possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

45-year-old Bo Michael Dresner has been sentenced to 410 years in prison on 65 counts of continuous sexual abuse of multiple children and possession of child pornography with intent to promote.

Judge Gary Steel sentenced Dresner to four consecutive/stacked sentences of 75 years each on the four counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, and then stacked sentences ranging from 10 to 20 years for the remaining 61 counts.

Evidence presented at trial and during the punishment hearing included testimony from one of Dresner's family members and a child who lived at his home at the time, says the Hays County District Attorney's office.

The investigation into Dresner began in 2019 after a child reported she was being sexually molested by Dresner. Evidence of a second molestation victim was also uncovered.

During the criminal investigation, Dresner was stopped by Hays County deputies on his way to the airport with a one-way ticket to Armenia. A forensic exam of Dresner's electronics uncovered hundreds of thousands of images of CSAM, and internet searches for countries that will not extradite to the US.

The DA's office says that Dresner previously pled guilty to assaulting a 15-year-old in Minnesota, but his sentence was reduced.

Additional evidence also shows that one of his current victims had previously made allegations about Dresner in 2012. CPS was involved in the case, but it was not fully investigated by law enforcement and the child was sent back to live with Dresner, says the DA's office.

The case against Dresner began as a jury trial on March 4, but during the first day of testimony, Dresner decided to change his plea to "guilty" on all 65 counts.