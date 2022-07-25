Expand / Collapse search

National Wine & Cheese Day: Celebrating at Anontelli's Cheese Shop, Neighborhood Vintner

Food and Drink
AUSTIN, Texas - July 25 is National Wine & Cheese Day and there are a few places you can celebrate in Austin.

FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has a look at two spots.

ANTONELLI'S CHEESE SHOP

John and Kendall Antonelli opened Antonelli's Cheese Shop in 2010 and more than a decade later has become a favorite destination for Austin's cheese lovers. 

The business has grown to include the Cheese House where people can take public tasting classes and host private events. 

There's also a national e-commerce program and a wholesale program sourcing and distributing artisanal cheese and meat across Texas.

The Antonellis urge people to check out the shop for complimentary tastes of their delicious cheese, or you can order to your door.

The shop is located at 4220 Duval Street and you can get more details here.

NEIGHBORHOOD VINTNER

Co-owners Leo and Tiffany Resig opened elevated wine bar and wine shop Neighborhood Vintner in Westlake.

The aim is to improve the wine buying and learning experience for all.

There are more than 1,000 wines by the bottle available for purchase as well as a curated selection of wines available to taste and enjoy at the wine bar.

You can get more details here