New Hays CISD elementary principal selected

Hays CISD has announced the new principal for the elementary school scheduled to open in August 2022.

David MacRoberts, a US Army veteran with more than two decades of school teaching and leadership experience, will serve as the new principal for the school scheduled to open in the Sunfield subdivision in Buda.

"We’re excited to welcome David to the Hays CISD family," said Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright. "He has experience opening new campuses, both as a teacher and as a principal in other districts. That experience will be valuable as we open our newest elementary."

MacRoberts, the current principal at Bluebonnet Elementary School in Bastrop ISD, has served as a special educator, elementary math and science teacher, technology specialist, assistant principal at elementary and secondary levels, and an elementary principal in Alamo Heights, New Braunfels and Bastrop ISDs.

"My vision is to serve as an instructional leader that works collaboratively with parents, students, teachers and district leadership to foster a professional learning community that empowers students to reach their fullest potentials," said MacRoberts. "This can be achieved by challenging students through a rigorous academic curriculum, motivating the spirit through a variety of relevant life and learning experiences, and touching the hearts of all learners through the support and encouragement of a positive learning environment."

MacRoberts earned his Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from Texas State University, where he majored in elementary education with an emphasis on special education. He earned his Master of Educational Leadership from the University of Texas at Austin and is pursuing his doctorate degree at Texas State University.

