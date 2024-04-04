Police searching for north Austin hit-and-run suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are searching for a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash in north Austin.
APD says the incident happened on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at approximately 6:32 p.m. in the 15000 block of FM 1825 Road in north Austin.
The driver left the scene and did not provide information to the victim.
No injuries were reported, but the crash did damage the victim's vehicle.
Hit-and-run suspect (Austin Police Department)
The driver is described as:
- Hispanic male
- 20 to 30 years old
The vehicle is described as:
- Chevrolet Malibu
- 4-door
- 2015
- White
Anyone with any information about the driver or the vehicle should contact APD at 512-974-5017.