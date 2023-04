A large oil tank caught fire Sunday, April 16 in Caldwell County.

Firefighters were called to the oil tank battery just before 3 a.m. on FM 671 near Luling.

They arrived to find one tank engulfed in flames with the fire threatening three others.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to one tank and no injuries were reported.

Officials say it's possible that the fire was caused by a lightning strike.