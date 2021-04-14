Expand / Collapse search

Pets in need of home after owner dies in South Austin crash

By
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 7 Austin

Pets in need of home after owner dies in South Austin crash

Austin Pets Alive! is looking to rehome two dogs whose owner was killed when his scooter collided with a truck last week in South Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas - Two dogs are in need of a new home following the death of their owner.

"We have a two-year-old named Witch Hazel, she’s a Dachshund mix. Her sister is a little bit older about eight and she’s a Pomeranian mix named Ghia. She is a little bit more scared and stand-off," said Lucy Fernandez with Austin Pets Alive!

Witch Hazel and Ghia’s owner 51-year-old Paulo Vaughn Mitchell died when his scooter collided with a truck last Friday in south Austin.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

"His landlord had contacted us and said hey, he has his two dogs and I don’t wanna take them to a shelter because they’re sweet little dogs," said Fernandez.

Austin Pets Alive! has a program called Positive Alternatives to Shelter Surrenders, or PASS, where they help pets like Witch Hazel and Ghia find a new home instead of being turned into a shelter.

"Ideally we would like to get them a home together but sometimes that isn’t a possible thing. So probably someone who’s like to make sure, who wants to take this one out for a walk and then wants a couch buddy that’ll be a good deal," said Fernandez.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Austin Pets Alive! is hoping someone gives these two dogs a chance as they’ve been through a lot.

"Animals are very intuitive to energy so they know that something's gone amiss and I know they probably miss their dad a whole lot so we try to be very empathetic to that," Fernandez said. "I’m very patient with what they’re going through but I think they definitely know something's shifted."