Pets in need of home after owner dies in South Austin crash

Two dogs are in need of a new home following the death of their owner.

"We have a two-year-old named Witch Hazel, she’s a Dachshund mix. Her sister is a little bit older about eight and she’s a Pomeranian mix named Ghia. She is a little bit more scared and stand-off," said Lucy Fernandez with Austin Pets Alive!

Witch Hazel and Ghia’s owner 51-year-old Paulo Vaughn Mitchell died when his scooter collided with a truck last Friday in south Austin.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

"His landlord had contacted us and said hey, he has his two dogs and I don’t wanna take them to a shelter because they’re sweet little dogs," said Fernandez.

Austin Pets Alive! has a program called Positive Alternatives to Shelter Surrenders, or PASS, where they help pets like Witch Hazel and Ghia find a new home instead of being turned into a shelter.

Advertisement

"Ideally we would like to get them a home together but sometimes that isn’t a possible thing. So probably someone who’s like to make sure, who wants to take this one out for a walk and then wants a couch buddy that’ll be a good deal," said Fernandez.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Austin Pets Alive! is hoping someone gives these two dogs a chance as they’ve been through a lot.

"Animals are very intuitive to energy so they know that something's gone amiss and I know they probably miss their dad a whole lot so we try to be very empathetic to that," Fernandez said. "I’m very patient with what they’re going through but I think they definitely know something's shifted."