PHOTOS: Winter weather in Central Texas
Photo of snow west of Brownwood courtesy Janet Cole.
Photo from 17th Fairway at Star Ranch Golf Course in Hutto courtesy Joe Castro.
Photo of snow in Doss courtesy Wilma Svrcek.
Photo of snow in Pflugerville courtesy Patricia Wilmot.
Photo of snow in Rosanky courtesy Jaclyn Brock.
Photo of snow near Granger Lake courtesy Lisa Filla.
Photo of snow in Kyle courtesy Carlos Robledo.
Photo of snow in Bertram courtesy Lorrie Copeland.
Photo of snow in Pflugerville courtesy Gina La Fiora.
Photo of snow in Leander courtesy Bettye Stone.
Photo of snow in Buda Mustang Ridge area courtesy Jose Torres.
Photo of snow in Hill Country courtesy mbfreeman37.
Photo from Spicewood Beach in Spicewood Texas overlooking lake courtesy Keri Teague.
Photo of snow in Lake Travis Burnet County courtesy Denise Martin.
Photo of snow in Cedar Park courtesy Erdener Bekar.
Photo of snow in Leander courtesy Deva Drake.
Photo of snow in Rockne courtesy Mindy Waters.
Photo of snow in Giddings courtesy Chastity Gaertner.
Photo of snow at 7 Creeks Vineyard in Burnet County courtesy Janie Horne.
Photo of snow in Llano courtesy Terry and Connie Mikulenka.
Photo of snow in South Austin courtesy Dennis Winnop.
Photo of Dick Nichols Greenbelt Trail in Southwest Austin courtesy Daryl Chalberg.
Photo of snow at Lake Pflugerville courtesy Marci P.
Photo of snow in Cedar Creek Bastrop courtesy Steve Haney.
Photo of snow in Round Rock courtesy Alfredo Lopez.
Photo of snow in Gillespie County courtesy Pam Wilson.
Photo of snow in Streeter courtesy Debbie Lange.
Photo of snow in Pflugerville courtesy John Davila.
Photo of snow in Georgetown courtesy Richard Duran.
Photo of snow in Thrall courtesy Amy Garcia.
Photo of snow in Doss in Northern Gillespie County courtesy T Hartmann.
Photo of a snowman in Burleson made by AJ. Photo courtesy Kayla Bishop.
Photo of snow in Jarrell courtesy Joseph Beltran.
Photo of Snow in Sun City Georgetown courtesy Rene Carden.
Photo of the snow courtesy Cindy Blean.
Photo of a squirrel out in the snow courtesy Jeffrey Ungar.
Snowman photo courtesy Deborah Perez.
Photo of snow in Austin courtesy Obed Lopez.
Photo of April playing in snow in Round Rock courtesy Melissa Adcock.