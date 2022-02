Police find 2 adults, 2 children dead in North Texas home

Police making a welfare check in a small North Texas town found the bodies of two adults and two children in their house, officials said Friday.

In a statement, Granbury police said officers made the welfare check Thursday afternoon. All four people were fatally shot and police suspect they died in a murder-suicide. Police identified them as Marcus Buchanan, 36; Rita Buchanan, 34; and two girls, ages 13 and 3 months.

Investigators haven’t said how the four were related or who they suspect caused the deaths, but they said there was no evidence that anyone else was involved.

Granbury is a city of about 11,000 residents about 35 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

___

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

—

More from The Associated Press

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Missing Fort Worth 11-month-old found in New Mexico, suspect in custody

APD identifies victim in fatal shooting near St. Edward's University

Milwaukee police shooting; suspect fired at officers inside District 5

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter