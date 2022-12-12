Police are investigating a homicide in North Austin near I-35 and Sandpiper Avenue.

Investigators say just before 2:30 a.m. police got a 911 call about a man bleeding heavily in front of AAA Limo, which shares a parking lot with a game room.

Officers arrived about 5 minutes later and found a man in his mid 20s with obvious signs of trauma.

Police provided life-saving measures until EMS arrived, but the victim's injuries were too severe and they were pronounced dead on scene at 2:58 a.m.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, but they are asking the public to remain vigilant.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588.

This is Austin's 68th homicide of the year.

This is a developing story. Watch Good Day Austin for live updates: