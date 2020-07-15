Police: Man struck, killed while attempting to cross I-35

A man is dead after he attempted to cross I-35 on foot.

According to the Austin Police Department, an unidentified Hispanic male, estimated to be in his mid-20's, was struck and killed on July 10 at approximately 4:33 a.m.

Police say the man was attempting to cross near the 11800 block of North I-35 when he was struck by a 2016 Hyundai Elantra traveling southbound.

Austin police, fire, and Austin-Travis County EMS all attempted life-saving measures, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:53 a.m. The driver of the Elantra remained on scene and has been cooperative with investigators. Based on information gathered thus far, it does not appear that driver impairment, speed, or weather/road conditions were factors in this crash.

No charges are anticipated.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at 512-974-4278.