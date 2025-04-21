Pope Francis dies: Austin Catholics mourn loss of pontiff

The Brief Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on April 21 His cause of death was revealed by the Vatican — Pope Francis died from a stroke that led to heart failure Central Texas Catholics spoke about the loss of Pope Francis



Catholics in Central Texas are mourning Pope Francis, and reflecting on his unique legacy.

There are also questions about how the pontiff's passing could impact the selection of a new bishop in Austin.

Austin Catholics react to passing of Pope Francis

Local perspective:

The bells tolled at noon Monday at St. Mary Cathedral in Downtown Austin, as they do every day, but inside the mass felt anything but ordinary. Parishioners gathered for a special and somber mass, just hours after the passing of Pope Francis.

"It was with sadness, of course, that we received that news, but certainly with gratitude for his over 12 years of just wonderful service," said Fr. James Misko, who currently oversees the Austin diocese.

Misko reminisced about his own meeting with the pontiff.

"I took him with my two hands, his hand in my two hands," said Misko. "He was just so welcoming and so friendly."

Misko says Francis lived up to his nickname as "the people's pope" for many Catholics in Austin.

"Certainly, we are on the southern border here in the United States. And so his desire to reach out to the peripheries, those most in need, the poor, certainly immigrants, have been part of his papacy," said Misko.

Fr. John Dougherty leads St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church in South Austin. He says his parish really felt Francis' impact.

"We've seen a real uptick in those who are interested in our faith and in joining the church. And I would say that he inspired that in a lot of people because Austin has a certain sense of being with the underdog to assist those who are need," said Dougherty.

FOX 7 Austin's John Krinjak asked what he thinks Francis' legacy will be, Dougherty said, "I think a life of simplicity, a life of prayer, and a life of service."

Charles Collins worked in the Diocese of Austin before later working at the Vatican. He is now a journalist and managing editor at cruxnow.com.

"You never knew what to expect. He would say things that no pope would ever say before. He'd just speak bluntly about things and say things were challenging or were controversial," said Collins.

What's next:

With the pope's passing, many wonder what it will mean for the leadership of the Diocese of Austin, after Joe Vasquez was elevated to archbishop of Galveston-Houston in January.

"This may delay a little bit that appointment of a new bishop for the Diocese of Austin, but I'm just encouraging everyone to pray for our next Holy Father, whoever he is," said Misko, "So that he will be ready to name our new Bishop as soon as possible."

As for whether the new Catholic leader will be more progressive like Francis?

"I think anyone trying to predict a pope right now is completely guessing," said Collins.

"I would love to see somebody similar to Francis, especially again, with his love of people, his love of pastoring, and his love for poor," said Dougherty.

After the nine-day period of mourning ends, Collins says once the cardinals begin voting, he expects a new pope to be selected quickly, possibly within a few days.