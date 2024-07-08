Porch pirate steals vital medical supplies from child: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for help finding a porch pirate.
Police said on June 15, around 1:15 p.m., a person was seen stealing two packages from a front porch at a home in the 2500 block of Zach Scott Street. The packages had vital medical supplies needed by a child.
The person was described as a young Hispanic man with short hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow Chicago Bulls hat, white shirt, black basketball shorts, and pink bracelets.
Police said the person also had a scripture tattoo on the inner left wrist and forearm and an elbow ditch tattoo on the right arm.
Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.