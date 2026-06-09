Possibly toxic blue-green algae found on Lady Bird Lake & Lake Austin

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Austin Watershed Protection says its staff has observed thick mats of blue-green algae, some of which may be toxic, on lakes in the area.

Where has blue-green algae been seen in Austin?

Local perspective:

The blue-green algae has been seen near Red Bud Isle on Lady Bird Lake and Walsh Boat Landing on Lake Austin.

Austin Watershed Protection says samples were collected at all six monitoring sites on the lakes for testing.

At this time of year, blue-green algae mats may be present in other parts of either lake and our creeks.

Officials say the mats of blue-green algae present at Red Bud Isle are similar in appearance to conditions in May and June in previous years.

As the weather continues to heat up, conditions for algae will become more favorable, and Austin Watershed Protection says it expects to see more in our waterways.

What you can do:

Community members should be cautious and avoid contact with algae. They should keep dogs away from water with algae mats.

The mats usually look like dark blobs floating on the surface and can be mixes of different kinds of algae. They may be mixed in with aquatic vegetation.

Austin Watershed Protection offers the following advice:

Assess Before You Enter Waterways

If any of the following conditions are present, stay out of the water. They could indicate reduced water quality.

Algae along the shoreline

Stagnant, warm or murky water

Scum or surface film

In addition, do not enter the water if there has been rain in the past three days.

After Entering the Water

Do not drink water directly from natural water bodies

Avoid contact with algae

Rinse skin, hair, and animal fur thoroughly after contact with water

Do not allow pets to lick their fur before rinsing them off

If you or your pet experiences sudden, unexplained illness after swimming, contact your medical provider or veterinarian immediately. Residents are encouraged to report suspected human or animal illnesses related to algae using the city’s online reporting form.

Dig deeper:

For the past five years, Austin Watershed Protection says it has applied lanthanum-modified clay to manage sediment phosphorus in an effort to reduce the growth of algae as part of a $1.5 million pilot program.

Officials say this year is a control year with no application so they can evaluate the effectiveness of the pilot program and whether it is beneficial to continue investing public funds at the previous level.

Algae is not the only risk when spending time on Austin’s waterways, Austin Watershed Protection reminds people. Natural water bodies can contain algae, bacteria, parasites, and other hazards.

Austin Watershed Protection monitors the water quality in our lakes and creeks to understand how the urban environment affects our water bodies and to develop effective policies to protect them. It says it does not regularly test water in our creeks and lakes for recreational use.