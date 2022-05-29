President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden visit Uvalde community

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Uvalde to honor those lost in Tuesday's shooting.

They placed flowers at the memorial in front of Robb Elementary school.

Shouting could be heard from the crowd as the president and Gov. Greg Abbott were at the site.

The president and first lady also touched photos of each person lost in the tragedy.

They attended mass before meeting with the families of victims and survivors, as well as first responders.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

"I think that it's great he came, but I think it's sad that there's so many events coming up that include mass murders that he needs to show up for. What needs to happen is change," Hope Sanchez, who was at the Town Square memorial, said.

"Unfortunately, I think it's a little bit of a PR thing, but I'm glad he was here at least, it will bring a little bit of light to this part of the world and this community, ignite something if possible. Some kind of change," Carlos Trevino, who was also at the Town Square memorial, said.

Later on, people lined up at the elementary school to add to the memorial.

Over at Town Square, the memorial is also growing. People traveled from other cities in Texas to pay their respects.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 29, 2022. - The President and First Lady are in Uvalde to pay their respects following a school shooting. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

"It's horrible. These people are grieving right now so that is why we are here to stand with them, to speak for them, to make sure that these lives are not forgotten, to make sure there are changes in all of our communities," Sanchez said.

"I just pray that God brings the families strength and comfort to go on and just, prayers for them," Yvonne Anzaldua said.

"It's shocking. Still a little dumbfounded. Kind of uncertain how to feel about it. More than anything, just kind of a deepness, sadness," Trevino said.