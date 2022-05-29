Beware of donation scams in wake of Uvalde school shooting, says Texas AG

The Texas Attorney General's Office is warning Texans to beware of donation scams in the wake of the mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school that left 21 people dead, including 19 children and two teachers.

The AG's office says to never wire money or confirm financial or personal information, such as bank account, credit card, or Social Security numbers.

Those wanting to help are advised to give through legitimate charitable funding platforms like GoFundMe, which has created a page dedicated to verified fundraisers for families impacted by the shooting. The AG's office also recommends using charity watchdog group CharityWatch and Guidestar as resources to verify nonprofits seeking donations.

Texans are also warned to be aware that scammers will often use fake names and phone numbers to disguise their identity and area code.

You can put your number on the Texas Do Not Call Registry by going online or by calling toll-free at 1-888-309-0600 and the National Do Not Call Registry by going online or by calling toll-free at 1-888-382-1222 (TTY 1-866-290-4236).

Texans can report suspected fraud to the Texas Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division by calling toll-free 1-800-621-0508 or by filing an online complaint.