Raul Meza: Family members of victims speak out after plea deal leaves murderer in prison for life

The brief Raul Meza Jr., a suspected serial killer in Austin, will spend the rest of his life in prison after accepting a plea deal. Family members of the victims killed spoke out after hearing about Meza's life sentence. Meza was found guilty in the murders of Gloria Lofton in 2019, Jesse Fraga in 2023, and Kendra Page in 1982.



Suspected Austin serial killer Raul Meza Jr. learned his fate behind bars Monday afternoon at the Travis County Courthouse.

Raul Meza, 63, pleaded guilty to murder and capital murder. He will spend the rest of his life in prison without parole, serving two life sentences for the deaths of Gloria Lofton in 2019 and Jesse Fraga in 2023. Meza waived his right to appeal for both offenses.

RELATED: Raul Meza, suspected Austin serial killer, to spend the rest of his life in prison

Sonia Houston is Gloria Lofton's daughter.

"We are all holding our family members' pictures," said Sonia Houston. "So, like my stance has been, it's not about Raul, it's about our family members."

Gloria Lofton's daughters are united in their fight to hold Meza accountable for his crimes.

Christina Fultz is Gloria Lofton's daughter.

"We came here to say what happened and continue what we're doing," said Christina Fultz.

The last time they saw their mother was in May 2019. The next day, Gloria was found dead in her bedroom. In court, Meza admitted that he strangled and killed Gloria while he tried to sexually assault her.

Along with Gloria's death, Meza also pleaded guilty to the death of his roommate at the time, Jesse Fraga, who was found stabbed to death in his closet in Pflugerville.

MORE STORIES:

Tracy Page is Kendra Page's Sister.

"I'm happy," said Tracy Page. "I wanted the death penalty from the very beginning. I even said it many times. He deserves the death penalty, period."

In 1982, he murdered and raped eight-year-old Kendra Page. Her body was found at a Southeast Austin elementary school inside a dumpster. Meza was sentenced to spend three decades in prison, but as part of a plea deal, he was released after 11.

These victims' families did not want to see that happen again.

"I told Christine and them, 'Please, please do not make a plea deal. Work as hard as you can to make sure he gets life in prison, or he gets put on the death penalty,'" said Page.

Not everyone feels a complete sense of relief after Monday's ruling for the man whose rap sheet dates back to 1975.

MORE STORIES:

"We weren't safe for 50 years when he was out doing his crimes," said Houston. "I still don't feel safe."

Emotions could be heard from the friends and families of the victims, knowing Meza's fate was sealed with him being locked away forever. However, it is not the outcome they had hoped for in the end, because he did not receive the death penalty.

"We're united under the same umbrella that we did not want this, but at the end of the day, a win is a win," said Houston.

In a statement, prosecutors wrote that their hearts continue to break for the families, and they hope this outcome helps them heal.

"Our hearts continue to break for the Lofton and Fraga families. We hope this outcome continues to help them with their healing process," said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. "As a result of this outcome, Mr. Meza will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole and will never threaten our community again. We are grateful to our prosecutors and law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly on these cases and secured justice for the victim’s families and our community."