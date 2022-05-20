Expand / Collapse search

Recipes perfect for graduation parties, brunch, or summer get-togethers

Cooking with FOX 7
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - It's that time of year when we all are getting together to celebrate graduation, have a summer party, or even just for a brunch. 

Of course, no get-together is complete without food and FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some ideas that will help make things easier in the kitchen.

A Bit Better For You Fruit Dip

Ingredients

  • 1/2 block of cream cheese
  • 1/2 cup greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 teaspoons vanilla extract

Instructions

  • Mix it all with a hand beater or in a food processor.
  • Let the cream cheese soften before mixing.
  • Serve with your favorite fruit or fruit skewers.

Egg Hash Brown Bake

Ingredients

  • A dozen eggs
  • 1 1/3 cup milk
  • 2 cups shredded cheese
  • 3 cups shredded hash browns
  • 3 cups diced ham (or any meat)
  • 1 teaspoon minced onion
  • 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
  • 1 teaspoon paprika

Pro tip: add chopped veggies like spinach, broccoli, bell pepper, etc. for color and extra nutrients.

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350.
  • Beat eggs & milk together.
  • Stir in the rest of the ingredients.
  • Bake in a 9 x 13 greased pan for about 1.5 hours or until knife comes out clean.

Mini Chicken & Waffles with Hot Honey Sauce

Cook popcorn chicken & mini waffles according to the packages. Use a skewer to put them together.

Hot honey recipe

  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 2 tsp. hot sauce
  • 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
  • 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

Instructions

  • Add honey, half of hot sauce and crushed red pepper flakes to a saucepan.
  • Simmer over medium heat but don’t let the mixture boil.
  • Remove from heat when the edges start to bubble.
  • Stir in apple cider vinegar.
  • Let the mixture set for 5-15 minutes so the honey can be infused with red pepper flakes.
  • Strain out crushed red peppers.
  • Add the other half of the hot sauce.
  • Use the mixture over chicken and waffles, biscuits, protein, or whatever your heart desires. 