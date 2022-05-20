Recipes perfect for graduation parties, brunch, or summer get-togethers
AUSTIN, Texas - It's that time of year when we all are getting together to celebrate graduation, have a summer party, or even just for a brunch.
Of course, no get-together is complete without food and FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some ideas that will help make things easier in the kitchen.
A Bit Better For You Fruit Dip
Ingredients
- 1/2 block of cream cheese
- 1/2 cup greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1 teaspoons vanilla extract
Instructions
- Mix it all with a hand beater or in a food processor.
- Let the cream cheese soften before mixing.
- Serve with your favorite fruit or fruit skewers.
Egg Hash Brown Bake
Ingredients
- A dozen eggs
- 1 1/3 cup milk
- 2 cups shredded cheese
- 3 cups shredded hash browns
- 3 cups diced ham (or any meat)
- 1 teaspoon minced onion
- 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
- 1 teaspoon paprika
Pro tip: add chopped veggies like spinach, broccoli, bell pepper, etc. for color and extra nutrients.
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350.
- Beat eggs & milk together.
- Stir in the rest of the ingredients.
- Bake in a 9 x 13 greased pan for about 1.5 hours or until knife comes out clean.
Mini Chicken & Waffles with Hot Honey Sauce
Cook popcorn chicken & mini waffles according to the packages. Use a skewer to put them together.
Hot honey recipe
- 1/2 cup honey
- 2 tsp. hot sauce
- 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
- 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
Instructions
Advertisement
- Add honey, half of hot sauce and crushed red pepper flakes to a saucepan.
- Simmer over medium heat but don’t let the mixture boil.
- Remove from heat when the edges start to bubble.
- Stir in apple cider vinegar.
- Let the mixture set for 5-15 minutes so the honey can be infused with red pepper flakes.
- Strain out crushed red peppers.
- Add the other half of the hot sauce.
- Use the mixture over chicken and waffles, biscuits, protein, or whatever your heart desires.