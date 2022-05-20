Recipes perfect for graduation parties, brunch, or summer get-togethers

It's that time of year when we all are getting together to celebrate graduation, have a summer party, or even just for a brunch.

Of course, no get-together is complete without food and FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some ideas that will help make things easier in the kitchen.

A Bit Better For You Fruit Dip

Ingredients

1/2 block of cream cheese

1/2 cup greek yogurt

1/4 cup honey

1 teaspoons vanilla extract

Instructions

Mix it all with a hand beater or in a food processor.

Let the cream cheese soften before mixing.

Serve with your favorite fruit or fruit skewers.

Egg Hash Brown Bake

Ingredients

A dozen eggs

1 1/3 cup milk

2 cups shredded cheese

3 cups shredded hash browns

3 cups diced ham (or any meat)

1 teaspoon minced onion

1 teaspoon seasoned salt

1 teaspoon paprika

Pro tip: add chopped veggies like spinach, broccoli, bell pepper, etc. for color and extra nutrients.

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350.

Beat eggs & milk together.

Stir in the rest of the ingredients.

Bake in a 9 x 13 greased pan for about 1.5 hours or until knife comes out clean.

Mini Chicken & Waffles with Hot Honey Sauce

Cook popcorn chicken & mini waffles according to the packages. Use a skewer to put them together.

Hot honey recipe

1/2 cup honey

2 tsp. hot sauce

1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

Instructions

Advertisement