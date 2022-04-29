Recipes to help incorporate more nutritious ingredients into diet

Looking to switch things up in the kitchen or want to incorporate more nutritious ingredients in your diet? FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has a few recipe ideas to help you do just that.

If you don't want to cook at home and are still looking to improve your health and wellness, Peoples RX North is holding a grand reopening celebration you can check out on April 30. It goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The community-wide event is free and open to the public. It will feature healthy food and drink samples, giveaways, a petting zoo, reflexology, localized cryotherapy sessions, and more.

Peoples Rx North is located at 13860 US 183 North (the southwest corner of 183 at 620.

The event also commemorates Peoples 42nd anniversary in business as a Holistic compounding pharmacy serving Austin and the surrounding communities since 1980.