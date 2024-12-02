Renewed concerns after body found in Lady Bird Lake

The Brief Another body was found in Lady Bird Lake on Dec. 2 The death was one of at least six near the lake so far this year Another death in the lake sparks renewed concerns



There are renewed concerns after the body of a woman was found in Lady Bird Lake over the weekend. This is one of at least six deaths in or near the lake so far this year.

"Very scary, especially given that I live in this neighborhood," said Neda, who lives near the lake.

The woman's body was found Sunday, Dec. 1, in the water near Brazos and East Cesar Chavez Streets.

"A 911 call was received from a kayaker who was paddling upstream and observed some type of object in the water," said Officer Leah Ratliff with the Austin Police Department.

Police say it appears the woman was homeless, in her 60s, and may have been trying to keep warm, when she somehow ended up in the water. Detectives do not suspect foul play.

"There's nothing that appears to be suspicious. There's no type of connection that they believe," said Ratliff.

No connection to the at least five other deaths in or near Lady Bird Lake just this year. Two of those were in this same area: on the north side of the lake, within a couple blocks of Congress Avenue.

In September, a man was behaving erratically near East Cesar Chavez and Nueces Streets. He then went into the water and did not resurface. He was pulled out and pronounced dead.

Back in February, a woman's body was found in the water about 20 feet from the north shore, between Congress Avenue and South First Street.

There's no indication these deaths are suspicious either, but for those who live nearby it's unnerving.

"Now that you mentioned the body was found in this area, maybe I will double think about just walking late at night here," said Neda.

Three other deaths around the lake this year were also ruled not suspicious. In April, a fisherman spotted a person floating in the water at the east end of the lake near Kreig Field.

In July, a man was suffering from blunt force trauma on the trail near Rainey Street. The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

In September, a body was found along a trail near the lake off Pleasant Valley Road.

"It's shocking, obviously. I don't know--do I feel safe to come and walk?" said Sepehr, who's visiting Austin.

Police have taken great pains in recent years to put the rumors of a serial killer to rest, saying there's no evidence that points to that. But as the deaths continue, many just aren't convinced.

"I feel like they are connected," said Neda. "It's giving serial killer vibes in this city."