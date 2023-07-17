New county park to open in Liberty Hill July 22

A new county park is opening this weekend in Liberty Hill.

River Ranch County Park, located at 194 Reveille Way, will celebrate opening weekend on July 22-23 with special events and activities.

From 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days, the public can enjoy food trucks, other food and refreshment vendors, and plant giveaways from the Williamson County Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas. Visitors can also take guided horse rides in the mornings starting at 8:30 a.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Sun City Hiking Club, Master Naturalist and the River Ranch County Park Friends group will also be available with information about the new park.

As part of the county’s 175th birthday celebration, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Williamson Museum will be at the park’s interpretive center providing pioneer activities such as butter churning, wash day chores, pioneer camp, dipping candles, a paper seed craft, and information on cedar choppers.

The park consists of 1,354 acres of meadowlands, woodlands, hills and escarpments between Leander and Liberty Hill. The park includes a playground, pavilions and opportunities to camp, hike, bike, ride horses and nature watch.

River Ranch also features an approximately 4,800 square foot interpretive center. Hands-on exhibits will be added to the interpretive center in the near future where visitors can learn about the natural, cultural and historic resources of the park.

The park will be open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., with gates closing to incoming traffic at 9 p.m. The day-use fee is $4 for adults, $2 for adults ages 65 and older, and free for children age 12 and under.

To view fees for tent campsites, RV campsites and more, click here.