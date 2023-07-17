Williamson County offers emergency financial assistance to veterans

Veterans in Williamson County can now apply for emergency financial assistance thanks to a state grant.

The Williamson County Veteran Services Department is 1 of 15 offices in Texas awarded grants by the Texas Veterans Commission for FY 2024.

The funds from the $210,000 grant will be used to provide veterans with emergency assistance funds for rent/mortgage, burial services, utilities, and food.

Veterans are currently able to apply for the grant by filing out an application at the Veteran Services Office inside the Georgetown Annex at 100 Wilco Way in Georgetown. An online application will be made available later.

In order to be eligible for emergency funds, veterans must have an honorable discharge or under honorable discharge.

An emergency funds assistance and financial coordinator position will also be added as part of the grant to assist with disbursing funds.