Round Rock City Council passes resolution to protect, conserve native pollinators

Round Rock City Council has passed a resolution on becoming a pollinator-friendly community through the Bee City USA initiative.

Bee City USA provides community affiliates and campuses with a framework to conserve native pollinators by providing a heathy habitat that is rich in various native plants, provides nest sites and is pesticide-free.

Round Rock is joining several other Texas cities as a Bee City USA affiliate, including Austin, Buda, Beeville and Abilene.

"We’re doing what a lot of cities have not been able to do, which is preserving the natural environment and the quality of life that brings, with a strong support for small businesses," said Konrad Bouffard, CEO of Round Rock Honey.

Through the program, Round Rock will establish a Pollinators Committee. The committee will host an annual education event to showcase the city's commitment and progress on raising awareness of pollinator conservations and provide information about the entitative. It will also work to develop an integrated pest management plan and implement a program to create and expand pollinator-friendly habitats on public and private land in the area.