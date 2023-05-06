Leander ISD votes on bond packages totaling almost $800 million

Leander ISD is one of the many school districts in central Texas to vote on bond packages. The school district passed all three bond packages: Prop A, Prop B and Prop C.

Prop A, the biggest proposition is $698.33 million bond package that focuses on school safety and security and being able to purchase more fleet.

The proposition also includes school facilities, including two new elementary schools, and the purchase of land for future school facilities. It includes safety and security projects at every campus in LISD, as well as renovations and/or modernization projects at numerous campuses.

"Proposition A is the main proposition. It has most of the safety and security items, the renovation of existing facilities and the new construction on it," said Leander ISD superintendent Bruce Gearing.

With the population growing in Leander, the school district is expecting to enrollment increase in the next few years.

"We do expect to add about 8500 students over the next ten years. And so, we have new construction to manage that growth as we go forward," said Gearing.

Prop B is about 50.82 million dollars for technology equipment and infrastructure.

"So, this includes technology, refresh and updates, cyber security, as well as new busses to manage the growth as well as replace existing busses that are that are worn out," said Gearing.

And Prop C is about 13.67 million dollars to renovate the school districts older campuses.

"Those are fine arts facilities above a certain capacity. And so, by state law, they are required to be on their own proposition," said Gearing.

Now that's a pretty big price tag. What will this cost for Leander property owners?

A state law passed in 2019 requires all school bond elections to include the following language: "THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE." This state mandates all bond ballots to include this language regardless of what impact the bond election will have on the tax rate. The passage or failure of the 2023 bond propositions will not impact the Leander ISD tax rate.

"Whether the bonds pass or fail. We'll stay at 33 pennies on the maintenance and operations side," said Gearing.