Round Rock named Purple Heart City during Veterans Day celebrations

Round Rock began its Veterans Day celebration Friday afternoon at Old Settlers Park.

"The weather, it’s a little bit cool," said Bobby Withrow, the Texas Fallen Project founder. "There’s a little bit of moisture in the air, but it’s not raining. It's a nice walk around."

A brisk 55 degrees and constant drizzle didn’t stop people from showing up.

"We’ve been out in the rain every year," said Dianne Dolieslager. "Last year it poured."

Attendees at Round Rock's Veterans Day celebration, like Dianne and her husband Monty, are willing to brave the weather for the veterans who sacrificed so much.

"We want to support the soldiers as much as we can, as often as we can," said Dolieslager.

The event at Old Settlers Park featured live music, vendors, and a ceremony honoring U.S. Vets.

"This is a way to bring them into that family, bring them into the community, give them the resources that they need, and really just show appreciation," said Jennifer Wesson, the supervisor of special events for Round Rock’s Parks and Recreation. "To me that’s a big ‘thank you’ from the city of Round Rock."

Round Rock was also named a Purple Heart City.

"That's pretty important," said Rufus Honeycutt. "It’s something that’s pretty hard to get."

According to the Purple Heart Foundation, only about 90 cities in Texas can call themselves a Purple Heart City.

"That means that we are getting back to our community and honoring them and showing support for them," said Wesson.

The recognition is something both the city and its veteran families plan to continue come rain or shine.

"We try to keep the tradition of recognizing military service of our family here in Round Rock."

The city of Round Rock said Friday was its only Veterans Day event this weekend.

But if you're in Williamson County, and want to honor local vets, Georgetown will be having a ceremony at 11 a.m. at its Field of Honors.