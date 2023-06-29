Round Rock pastor pleads guilty to child sexual abuse material charge

article

The pastor of a Round Rock church has pled guilty to a federal charge related to child sexual abuse material, or CSAM.

David Lloyd Walter, 57, of Georgetown pled guilty June 27 to an enhanced charge of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Walther knowingly searched for, downloaded, distributed and possessed CSAM using BitTorrent, a peer-to-peer file sharing network. Some of the depicted prepubescent minors

During a search of his home and vehicle in November, two large computer hard drives were located and found to contain more than 100,000 images and more than 5,000 videos of child sexual abuse material.

READ MORE

At the time of his arrest, Walther was the pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Round Rock.

Walther now faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.