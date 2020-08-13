Round Rock votes to have local election in November

Round Rock City Council has voted to officially move the local election to November this year. Local officials had originally voted to move it to May of next year but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote a letter to the mayor and the city saying local agencies can not postpone their elections past November.

Last week, residents questioned the city on their original plan to push their local election till next year. The election only has three city seats on the ballot: the mayor, who is running unopposed, and two council member seats.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Pushing the election would give them an extra year on their current term.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

___

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.