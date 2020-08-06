Round Rock now looking to have local election in November, still needs official vote

The Round Rock city council appears to be listening to the residents concerned about them moving their election till next year.

Thursday’s meeting allowed for them to officially put the topic of having their local election in November on the city’s agenda next meeting and vote on it. The meeting was also a chance for residents to speak their minds.

Residents questioned the city on their original plan to push their local election till next year, an election which has three city seats on the ballot: the mayor, who is running unopposed, and two council member seats. Pushing the election would give them an extra year on their current term.

The motion to have the 2020 local election in November instead of May 2021 was passed to have it officially voted on during the next council meeting.

“I think it’s an important step in making amends to the decision they caused,” said Round Rock resident Jon Curtis.

This meeting was created shortly after the election issue gained the attention of the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. He wrote a letter to the mayor and the city saying local agencies can not postpone their elections past November.

The meeting ended with the mayor addressing the audience saying it was never their intention to extend terms, and that this is not a battle they want to take the city on.

The city will have an official vote at the next city council meeting on August 13 to have it put on the ballot in November.

