San Marcos man sentenced to 10 years for stalking

article

The Brief A man was sentenced to 10 years for stalking and eight years of probation The DA said the man threatened to kidnap his child and force his wife and child to watch him commit suicide



A San Marcos man was sentenced to 10 years for stalking.

The backstory:

The evidence at the trial showed Zachary Kinsey, 34, threatened to kidnap his child and force his wife and chid to watch him commit suicide.

He was supposed to be going to a mental health treatment facility in Arizona. But, instead, he flew to Austin to carry out his threat.

When he landed in Austin, a Texas Ranger found him and arrested him. While in custody, awaiting trial, Kinsey continued to threaten and abuse the victim by an email given to him by other inmates.

Kinsey was sentenced to 10 years for stalking and eight years of probation for violation of the protective order.

What they're saying:

"The victim in this case did not deserve the life-changing torture and abuse inflicted on her by Mr. Kinsey. Without the victim’s strength and resolve, our office could not have achieved this result," said Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins.