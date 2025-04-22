article

The Brief A mountain lion was spotted in San Marcos on Thursday morning. The animal was seen climbing down a tree near Dante Trail. Anyone who spots a mountain lion is asked not to approach it.



Officials in San Marcos are warning residents about a mountain lion spotted near a trail last week.

Mountain lion spotted in San Marcos

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Source: City of San Marcos)

What we know:

A worker for the city of San Marcos spotted a mountain lion on Thursday morning in the area known as Purgatory Creek.

The mountain lion was seen climbing down from a tree near Dante Trail before moving away.

Residents in the Willow Creek area say they have found dead deer in recent weeks and that they could be related to the mountain lion sighting.

Texas Parks and Wildlife has been notified of the sighting.

What we don't know:

City officials don't know where the mountain lion is currently located.

What you can do:

The city of San Marcos says if you see a mountain lion you should not approach it, because most of the animals look to avoid confrontations.

They also say you should keep children close, pets on leashes and leave parks before sunset.