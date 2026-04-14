School bus with 16 pre-K students hit in San Marcos; no injuries reported

The Brief San Marcos CISD says Bonham Bus 2001 was hit from behind during its route All 16 students and bus driver are safe and were not hurt



San Marcos CISD says Bonham Bus 2001 was hit from behind during its route.

The backstory:

The incident happened near the Redwood Apartments, which is in the 1900 block of Redwood Road.

All 16 students and the bus driver were safe and were evaluated by first responders.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say all students were properly secured with three-point lap-and-shoulder seat belts.

What's next:

All students were transported to campus on another bus.

All parents of students on the bus have been notified.