Expand / Collapse search

School bus with 16 pre-K students hit in San Marcos; no injuries reported

By
Published  April 14, 2026 12:14pm CDT
San Marcos
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • San Marcos CISD says Bonham Bus 2001 was hit from behind during its route
    • All 16 students and bus driver are safe and were not hurt

SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos CISD says Bonham Bus 2001 was hit from behind during its route.

The backstory:

The incident happened near the Redwood Apartments, which is in the 1900 block of Redwood Road.

All 16 students and the bus driver were safe and were evaluated by first responders.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say all students were properly secured with three-point lap-and-shoulder seat belts.

What's next:

All students were transported to campus on another bus.

All parents of students on the bus have been notified.

The Source: Information from San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District.

San MarcosCrime and Public Safety