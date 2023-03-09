A second body has been found during the search for 13-year-old twin brothers who went missing in the water at a Galveston beach on Sunday, officials say.

According to Galveston Island Beach Patrol, a young boy matching the description of the remaining missing twin was pulled from the water around 1 a.m. Thursday near 47th and Seawall. He was deceased.

PREVIOUS: Body found in Galveston search for missing twin boys last seen in water near Pleasure Pier

Officials say a local citizen walking the beach found him about 10 feet from the shoreline and called 911.

A body matching the description of one of the boys was also found around 2 a.m. Tuesday near 28th Street and Seawall Blvd, Galveston Island Beach Patrol says. Officials say four people were walking by, saw the body, pulled the body to shore and then called 911.

Galveston Island Beach Patrol says the boys' family has been notified, and The Jesse Tree organization is providing support.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search for missing twins out of Galveston

Officials say the boys’ family called 911 on Sunday after Jefferson and Josue went missing in the water on the west side of Pleasure Pier around 4:30 p.m.

According to authorities, the boys were last seen in chest-deep or waist-deep water. We’re told the twins did not know how to swim. Galveston Island Beach Patrol says no one confirmed seeing them go underwater.

"So essentially what happened is they were out in the water, the parents briefly lost sight of them, and they looked back up into that area, and they did not see them any longer," explained Lt. Austin Kirwin with Galveston Beach Patrol.

Aldine ISD confirmed in a statement the twins were students at Hoffman Middle School.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," the district said in a statement.

Multiple agencies including the Galveston County Community Emergency Response Team, Beach Patrol, the U.S. Coast Guard, and Texas EquuSearch have been searching for the boys since Sunday.