Shots fired report on July 4 leads to 3 arrests, 7 firearms seized in Cedar Park

The Brief 3 men facing charges, 7 firearms seized in Cedar Park Officers responded to call about shots fired near Leander High School Arrests were made possible by drone from Williamson County Sheriff's Office



Three people are facing charges and seven firearms were seized after law enforcement in Cedar Park responded to a call about shots fired on July 4.

The arrests were made possible by a drone from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, according to Cedar Park police.

What they're saying:

41-year-old Francisco Hernandez, 17-year-old Brian Hernandez, and 18-year-old Israel Vences have all been charged with one count each of possession of prohibited weapons.

Francisco Hernandez was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, but the charge has been marked as "No Action-Undecided Prosecution" in Williamson County Jail records.

All three men have since bonded out on a collective $70,000.

From left, 41-year-old Francisco Hernandez, 17-year-old Brian Hernandez and 18-year-old Israel Vences

Just after midnight on July 4, Cedar Park officers responded to reports of shots fired near Kettering Drive and Bagdad Road, near Leander High School.

As police arrived, they heard more gunshots and established a perimeter, asking for help from WCSO's drone team. The drone helped find the three men, who then surrendered without incident, says CPPD.

Weapons seized in Cedar Park arrest

Officers seized seven firearms: two Drako-style pistols and five Glock pistols. Two of the Glocks had illegal machine gun switches installed.

Police are warning the public against celebratory gunfire in the wake of the arrests, saying "What goes up must come down, and reckless gunfire puts lives at risk."