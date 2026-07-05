Man killed, another injured in late-night shooting outside North Austin business

The Brief A shooting in a north Austin parking lot on East Braker Lane just before midnight Saturday left one man dead and another injured. Police have detained one individual for questioning in connection with the shooting, though no formal criminal charges have been filed yet. The identities of both victims and the detained person of interest remain unknown as homicide detectives continue their preliminary investigation.



Police are investigating a late-night shooting that left one man dead and another injured in north Austin, marking the city's 32nd homicide of the year.

Austin homicide

What we know:

Officers responded to a "hot shot" shooting call just before midnight Saturday in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 900 block of East Braker Lane, according to Austin Police Department Public Information Officer Austin Zarling. The shopping center is near the corner of E. Braker Ln. and I-35.

Upon arrival, officers found two male victims with injuries. Both men were taken to a local hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The second victim is stable, but their condition is unknown.

Authorities have detained a person of interest in connection with the shooting, though no formal charges have been announced.

What they're saying:

"Right now we have our patrol officers, our homicide detectives, as well as our scene personnel on scene," Zarling said during a media briefing. "It should be noted that this is very early on in the investigation. Therefore, all the information that I'm releasing is very limited as well as very preliminary."

Police have not released the identities of the victims or the individual detained.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Austin Police Department's homicide tip line.