Shots fires outside east Austin smoke shop: police

Police are investigating after shots reportedly rang out outside a store in east Austin.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, police were called to a smoke shop at the corner of Manor Road and Pecan Springs Road.

Neighbors called 911 saying shots had been fired and that people in two cars were shooting at each other.

Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the scene, but did not transport anyone to the hospital.

MORE STORIES

Austin police remained on scene well into Sunday evening, collecting evidence and talking to witnesses.

No word yet on any arrests.