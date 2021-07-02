Sixth Street shooting suspect booked into Travis County Jail

article

The suspect in the mass shooting on 6th Street in downtown Austin on June 12 has been moved from the Bell County Jail and is now booked into the Travis County Jail.

19-year-old De'Ondre Jermirris White faces one first-degree felony count for murder and his bond has been set at $1,000,000.

White's first court appearance is scheduled for July 15.

Authorities apprehended White on June 24 in Killeen. White became the primary suspect in the mass shooting that left one person dead and 13 injured after authorities said new witness testimony provided a better idea of what happened.

WHAT HAPPENED ON SIXTH STREET ON JUNE 12?

Court documents obtained by FOX 7 Austin indicate the shooting is believed to have started as a dispute between rival groups of teenagers.

Early Saturday morning the two groups encountered each other. Eyewitness accounts on what happened next vary. But ultimately, a verbal argument ensued. That argument escalated and multiple people pulled out weapons. It is unclear how many people fired.

According to police, officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired at around 1:30 a.m. near the 400 block of East 6th Street on Saturday, June 12.

When officers arrived they found a large crowd of people in the area and initially located several victims who had sustained gunshot wounds and were hurt. Officers immediately began life-saving measures on multiple victims.

One of the victims, a 25-year-old man from Michigan, died from his injuries. Douglas Kantor was in Austin visiting friends when he was fatally shot in the popular nightlife district.

Kantor was originally from Airmont, New York, according to his family. He had been living in Michigan, having completed a bachelor's degree at Michigan State in computer engineering. He went on to receive a master’s degree in business and recently purchased his first house. He worked as a product manager at Ford Motor Company.

In a statement, his family told FOX 7 Austin "...he was looking forward to marrying his high school sweetheart of ten years and starting a family. He was loved by all who knew him and had an infectious smile that would light up any room. He was loved by his family, friends, and everyone who met him. This senseless tragedy has put an end to all his dreams."

13 other people were injured in the mass shooting on Sixth Street, including Adrianna Salazar. She was shot in the popular nightlife district while celebrating her 19th birthday Saturday.

A bullet passed through the Northeast Early College High School graduate’s right leg, shattering the bone. It remains lodged in her left leg. Doctors implanted a metal rod in her right leg.

Advertisement

MORE HEADLINES:

Suspect in Sixth Street mass shooting apprehended in Killeen

Sixth Street shooting victim's family reacts to charges being dropped

APD identifies new suspect in Sixth Street mass shooting

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter