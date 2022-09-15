Former Smithville ISD teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting teen

A former high school chemistry teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy.

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office says it received a report Aug. 30 about a possible sexual assault of a child involving a former Smithville High School teacher.

An investigation revealed the 16-year-old had made an outcry regarding being sexually assaulted by his former teacher, 25-year-old Abigail Seidel of Rosanky, says BCSO. Seidel had been employed as a chemistry teacher at Smithville HS before she resigned in May.

BCSO says Seidel admitted to having a sexual relationship with the teen that began in August. She was also found in possession of child pornography.

She was booked into the Bastrop County Jail Sept. 15 for sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography.

Anyone with any information related to this case or any other investigative information involving Seidel is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 512-549-5100.