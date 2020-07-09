Social distancing squares implemented at downtown Austin park

article

Republic Square in downtown Austin has implemented new measures to help park visitors enjoy the park while remaining safe.

The park will now feature social distancing markers shaped as squares. The squares were originally installed just prior to the 4th of July weekend, which saw the Barton Creek Greenbelt and all other park amenities closed.

Republic Square (Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation)

The squares are part of an initiative called P A R K S P A C E, an intervention that helps visualize social distancing guidelines in Austin’s parks and green space, the city says.

"...P A R K S P A C E provides a creative wayfinding system to encourage safe practices for our community. The site-specific installation series uses eco-friendly turf paint to delineate spaces where people can come together to enjoy their favorite outdoor activities—like picnics, yoga, and relaxing in the sun—while maintaining a safe distance."

Republic Square is located between 4th and 5th Streets and Guadalupe and San Antonio Streets in downtown Austin and remains open to the public.

