DWI charge against state Sen. Schwertner dropped

The DWI charge against Georgetown state Sen. Charles Schwertner has been dropped.

He was arrested by Austin police back in February.

The arresting officer described the senator as being confused with slurred speech, and said he smelled alcohol. However, court documents indicate Schwertner refused a breath test, and a blood test was not administered.

The Travis County District Attorney's Office said the case was dismissed because there was not enough evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

According to the DA's office, Schwertner has voluntarily submitted to alcohol counseling and alcohol monitoring.

The DA's office also says his case was given the "same consideration" as others facing a first-time DWI offense.