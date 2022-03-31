State wildfire preparedness level increased to Level 4 due to increased activity in Texas

article

Texas A&M Forest Service has increased the state preparedness level to Level 4 as the result of a significant increase in wildfire activity across the state. As well as, potential large fires and the increased commitment of state and local resources to fires.

Preparedness levels in the state are determined by field and weather conditions, fire activity and fire suppression resource availability.

Due to the above normal wildfire activity levels and elevated fire conditions across Texas, all prescribed fires conducted and lead by the Texas A&M Forest Service have been postponed until conditions improve.

"The decision to move to a preparedness Level 4 indicated the complexity of wildfires across Texas is increasing to where they require more time, personnel and equipment to contain," said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief.

Over the past seven days, state, federal and local fire resources have been extremely busy responding to 193 fires that burned 173,559 acres.

In addition to the more than 300 firefighters from Texas A&M Forest Service, more than 200 TIFMAS firefighters, as well as personnel from 28 states, are positioned across the state to respond.

Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) firefighters continue to increase containment on 10 active wildfires across the state, including the Borrega Fire in Kleberg County, the Canadian River Bottom Fire in Roberts/Hemphill counties and the Los Angeles Fire in La Salle County.

Stay wildfire aware. If a wildfire is spotted, immediately contact local authorities. A quick response can help save lives and property.

For current conditions and wildfire outlook, read the Texas Fire Potential Outlook https://bit.ly/3kemhbG .

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Texans urged to monitor weather amid extreme fire danger

Air quality concerns growing due to wildfires, wind gusts in Texas

Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter